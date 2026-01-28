Afra Wang on "The Morning Star of Lingao" (临高启明) and the Rise and Reckoning of China's "Industrial Party"

This week on Sinica, I speak with Afra Wang, a writer working between London and the Bay Area, currently a fellow with Gov.AI.

We’re talking today about her recent WIRED piece on what might be China’s most influential science fiction project you’ve never heard of: The Morning Star of Lingao (Língáo Qǐmíng 临高启明), a sprawling, crowdsourced novel about time travelers who bootstrap an industrial revolution in Ming Dynasty Hainan. More than a thought experiment in alternate history, it’s the ur-text of China’s “Industrial Party” (gōngyè dǎng 工业党) — the loose intellectual movement that sees engineering capability as the true source of national power. We discuss what the novel reveals about how China thinks about failure, modernity, and salvation, and why, just as Americans are waking up to China’s industrial might, the worldview that helped produce it may already be losing its grip.

5:27 – Being a cultural in-betweener: code-switching across moral and epistemic registers

10:25 – Double consciousness and converging aesthetic standards

12:05 – “The greatest Chinese science fiction” — an ironic title for a poorly written cult classic

14:18 – Bridging STEM and humanities: the KPI-coded language of tech optimization

16:08 – China’s post-Industrial Party moment: from “try hard” to “lie flat”

17:01 – How widely known is Lingao? A cult Bible for China’s techno-elite

19:11 – From crypto bros to DAO experiments: how Afra discovered the novel

21:25 – The canonical timeline: compiling chaos into collaborative fiction

23:06 – Guancha.cn (guānchá zhě wǎng 观察者网) and the Industrial Party’s media ecosystem

26:05 – The Sentimental Party (Qínghuái Dǎng 情怀党): China’s lost civic space

29:01 – The Wenzhou high-speed rail crash: the debate that defined the Industrial Party

33:19 – Controlled spoilers: colonizing Australia, the Maid Revolution, and tech trees

41:06 – Competence as salvation: obsessive attention to getting the details right

44:18 – The Needham question and the joy of transformation: from Robinson Crusoe to Primitive Technology

47:25 – “Never again”: inherited historical vulnerability and the memory of chaos

49:20 – Wang Xiaodong, “China Is Unhappy,” and the crystallization of Industrial Party ideology

51:33 – Gender and Lingao: a pre-feminist artifact and the rational case for equality

56:16 – Dan Wang’s Breakneck and the “engineering state” framework

59:25 – New Quality Productive Forces (xīn zhì shēngchǎnlì 新质生产力): Industrial Party logic in CCP policy

1:03:43 – The reckoning: why Industrial Party intellectuals are losing their innocence

1:07:49 – What Lingao tells us about China today: the invisible infrastructure beneath the hot shower

Paying it forward: The volunteer translators of The Morning Star of Lingao (English translation and GitHub resources)

Xīn Xīn Rén Lèi / Pixel Perfect podcast (

https://pixelperfect.typlog.io/

) and the Bǎihuā (百花) podcasting community

Recommendations:

Afra: China Through European Eyes: 800 Years of Cultural and Intellectual Encounter, edited by Kerry Brown; The Wall Dancers: Searching for Freedom and Connection on the Chinese Internet by Yi-Ling Liu

Kaiser: Destiny Disrupted: A History of the World Through Islamic Eyes by Tamim Ansary