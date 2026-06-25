What happens when technology moves faster than the rules meant to govern it? Xue Lan, Dean of Schwarzman College at Tsinghua University and one of China's leading voices on AI policy, has spent years thinking through exactly that problem. In this conversation, recorded at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, he lays out his framework for "agile governance" — a model for regulating transformative technologies without either stifling innovation or sleepwalking into catastrophe. We get into how China's approach actually works in practice, where it's been stress-tested, how it compares to regulatory models in the EU and the US, and whether anything about it is genuinely exportable. The pacing problem is global; the question is who, if anyone, is getting the response right.
Audio podcast will drop next week!
Agile Governance: Tsinghua's Xue Lan on How China Regulates What It Can't Fully Predict
What happens when technology moves faster than the rules meant to govern it? Xue Lan, Dean of Schwarzman College at Tsinghua University and one of China's leading voices on AI policy, has spent years thinking through exactly that problem. In this conversation, recorded at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, he lays out his framework for "agile governance" — a model for regulating transformative technologies without either stifling innovation or sleepwalking into catastrophe. We get into how China's approach actually works in practice, where it's been stress-tested, how it compares to regulatory models in the EU and the US, and whether anything about it is genuinely exportable. The pacing problem is global; the question is who, if anyone, is getting the response right.