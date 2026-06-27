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China as a Platform State, with Angela Zhang and Alex Yang

Beijing isn't picking winners but building the arena. Two scholars explain why that distinction could determine who leads the AI era.
Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Jun 27, 2026

China is often described as a command economy — the state picks winners, directs capital, and calls the shots. But that picture keeps colliding with an inconvenient reality: in sector after sector where China now leads — EVs, solar, and increasingly AI — the dominant firms are private, competition is savage, and margins are razor-thin. So what is the state actually doing?

My guests Angela Huyue Zhang, a law professor at USC, and S. Alex Yang of London Business School, have a striking answer: think of Beijing less as a central planner and more as a platform company — like Nvidia or Apple — one that builds the architecture and governs the ecosystem. They call it the “platform state,” and I sat down with them at the WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian to unpack what it means for the AI race.

Audio podcast will drop next week!

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