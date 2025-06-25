Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
Sinica Podcast
Carnegie's Zhao Tong on the Expansion of China's Nuclear Arsenal
3
0:00
-1:10:21

Carnegie's Zhao Tong on the Expansion of China's Nuclear Arsenal

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Jun 25, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

This week on Sinica, in a show taped in early June in Washington, Kaiser chats with Tong Zhao (赵通) of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a leading expert on Chinese nuclear doctrine, about why the PRC has, in recent years, significantly increased the size of its nuclear arsenal. Zhao offers a master class in the practice of strategic empathy.

03:12 – China’s nuclear doctrine: core principles

06:56 – Xi Jinping’s leadership and nuclear policy

12:33 – Symbolism vs. strategy: Defensive or offensive buildup?

16:55 – What’s driving the nuclear expansion?

28:33 – Trump’s second term: Impact on China’s strategic thinking

34:34 – Nukes and Taiwan

41:45 – Washington and Beijing nuclear doctrines perceptions

48:04 - China’s perspective on the Golden Dome program

52:32 - China’s Stance on North Korea’s nuclear program

01:01:00 - Beijing’s View on North Korean troops in Ukraine

Paying it forward: David Logan, at Tufts University

Recommendations:

Tong: Yellowstone, TV series

Kaiser: Gomorrah, TV series

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 The Sinica Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture