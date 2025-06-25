Carnegie's Zhao Tong on the Expansion of China's Nuclear Arsenal

This week on Sinica, in a show taped in early June in Washington, Kaiser chats with Tong Zhao (赵通) of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a leading expert on Chinese nuclear doctrine, about why the PRC has, in recent years, significantly increased the size of its nuclear arsenal. Zhao offers a master class in the practice of strategic empathy.
03:12 – China’s nuclear doctrine: core principles
06:56 – Xi Jinping’s leadership and nuclear policy
12:33 – Symbolism vs. strategy: Defensive or offensive buildup?
16:55 – What’s driving the nuclear expansion?
28:33 – Trump’s second term: Impact on China’s strategic thinking
34:34 – Nukes and Taiwan
41:45 – Washington and Beijing nuclear doctrines perceptions
48:04 - China’s perspective on the Golden Dome program
52:32 - China’s Stance on North Korea’s nuclear program
01:01:00 - Beijing’s View on North Korean troops in Ukraine
Paying it forward: David Logan, at Tufts University
Recommendations:
Tong: Yellowstone, TV series
Kaiser: Gomorrah, TV series
