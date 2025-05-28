Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
Sinica Podcast
Industrial Policy, "Overcapacity," and U.S.-China Trade: A Conversation with Cambridge's Jostein Hauge
1
0:00
-1:08:02

Industrial Policy, "Overcapacity," and U.S.-China Trade: A Conversation with Cambridge's Jostein Hauge

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
May 28, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

This week on Sinica, I chat with Jostein Hauge, political economist and an Assistant Professor in Development Studies at the University of Cambridge, based at the Centre of Development Studies and the Department of Politics and International Studies, and author of the book The Future of the Factory: How Megatrends are Changing Industrialization.

3:09 – Self Introduction: Jostein Hauge

4:23 – Anti-China Sentiment in Western Discourse

7:40 – Misconceptions and Prevailing Narratives

10:08 – Technological Transfer and the Political Economy

12:18 – Historical Periods of Economic Rivalry

14:36 – Evolving Industrial Policy: From Japan’s MITI to China and the U.S. today

18:59 – China’s Contemporary Industrial Policy: Quality or Quantity?

21:13 – China as a Rising Power: Is History Repeating?

24:18 – The Sustainability of China’s Industrial Policy

26:43 – China, Overcapacity, and Global Imbalances

34:07 – Overcapacity: Economic Reality or Ideological Construct?

36:04 – China's domination in the renewable energy market

39:13 – China’s greenhouse gas emissions

43:17 – How China is reshaping the IP regime

48:14 – The U.S. national security stance and the trade war with China

55:10 – Europe’s approach to China

Paying it forward: Kyle Chan at High Capacity

Recommendations:

Jostein: The White Lotus (TV Series)

Kaiser: The Raider: The Untold Story of a Renegade Marine and the Birth of U.S. Special Forces in World War II by Stephen R. Platt

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 The Sinica Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture