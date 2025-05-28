Industrial Policy, "Overcapacity," and U.S.-China Trade: A Conversation with Cambridge's Jostein Hauge

This week on Sinica, I chat with Jostein Hauge, political economist and an Assistant Professor in Development Studies at the University of Cambridge, based at the Centre of Development Studies and the Department of Politics and International Studies, and author of the book The Future of the Factory: How Megatrends are Changing Industrialization.
3:09 – Self Introduction: Jostein Hauge
4:23 – Anti-China Sentiment in Western Discourse
7:40 – Misconceptions and Prevailing Narratives
10:08 – Technological Transfer and the Political Economy
12:18 – Historical Periods of Economic Rivalry
14:36 – Evolving Industrial Policy: From Japan’s MITI to China and the U.S. today
18:59 – China’s Contemporary Industrial Policy: Quality or Quantity?
21:13 – China as a Rising Power: Is History Repeating?
24:18 – The Sustainability of China’s Industrial Policy
26:43 – China, Overcapacity, and Global Imbalances
34:07 – Overcapacity: Economic Reality or Ideological Construct?
36:04 – China's domination in the renewable energy market
39:13 – China’s greenhouse gas emissions
43:17 – How China is reshaping the IP regime
48:14 – The U.S. national security stance and the trade war with China
55:10 – Europe’s approach to China
Recommendations:
Jostein: The White Lotus (TV Series)
Kaiser: The Raider: The Untold Story of a Renegade Marine and the Birth of U.S. Special Forces in World War II by Stephen R. Platt
