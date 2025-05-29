For a better audio version of this, please listen to the audio-only version. Some of the random racket has been edited out, but not, alas, Jeremy’s rather colorful language.
Live with Kaiser Y Kuo
A recording from Kaiser Y Kuo's live video
May 29, 2025
Sinica Podcast
A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jeremy Goldkorn
Writes Rhyming Chaos Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post