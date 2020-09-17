Sinica celebrates the 500th episode of the China in Africa Podcast

Since 2010, the China in Africa Podcast has brought balanced, wide-ranging conversations about one of the most consequential developments in the global economy and geopolitics to a worldwide audience. Today, in honor of the 500th episode, Kaiser and Jeremy chat with the show’s co-founders, Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden, about its history and the major trends in Sino-African relations that they've seen in a decade of focusing on China's expanding presence in Africa.

10:43: Does Africa need aid or trade?

18:21: Beware binary tropes on China-Africa relations

39:47: China’s high-risk vaccine diplomacy in Africa

45:03: How Chinese international development efforts are shifting away from sub-Saharan Africa

Recommendations:

Jeremy: I Didn’t Do It for You: How the World Betrayed a Small African Nation, by Michela Wrong.

Cobus: A partner of the China-Africa Project: the Africa-China Reporting Project at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, a source for investigative reporting on China-Africa issues.

Eric: The Twitter feed of Gyude A. Moore, former Minister of Public Works in Liberia, and an article written by Moore in the Mail & Guardian titled A new cold war is coming. Africa should not pick sides.

Kaiser: Avast, ye swabs. Kaiser is studying up on pirate lore. He recommends The Republic of Pirates: Being the True and Surprising Story of the Caribbean Pirates and the Man Who Brought Them Down, by Colin Woodard.

