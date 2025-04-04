Sinica
The Trivium China Podcast: China's "Liberation Day" reaction
The Trivium China Podcast: China's "Liberation Day" reaction

Plus, Beijing's latest effort at developing flying cars!
Andrew Polk
Apr 04, 2025
2
Transcript

In this week’s podcast, Trivium China Co-founder Andrew Polk links up with Trivium Co-founder Trey McArver. The two:

• Pick up on last week’s conversation about foreign businesses in China, walking through Xi Jinping’s big meeting with foreign CEOs on Friday

• Discuss China’s intervention in the Panama port deal between BlackRock and CK Hutchison

• Preview China’s likely response to Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs

Then Andrew speaks with Trivium’s Head of China Tech Policy Research Kendra Schaefer to get into Beijing’s latest efforts to develop flying car technology.

• This one covers a lot of ground – and you won’t want to miss any of it.

Andrew Polk
