The World AI Conference in Shanghai: Two tech veterans share their impressions

This week on Sinica, Paul Triolo of DGA Albright Stonebridge and tech investor Ryan Cunningham join to talk about their observations and insights from the World AI Conference (WAIC), held in July in Shanghai, and what it tells them about China's ambitions in the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence. Don't miss this one!

04:21 - Ryan on his Edgerunner fund

06:23 - Impressions of the World AI Conference in Shanghai

13:52 - Approaches to AI development in the US and China

24:04 - China’s role in global AI safety

33:42 - AI market: US vs China

38:20 - AI diffusion in China

44:56 - AI safety frameworks

52:06 - Domestic development of Chinese AI

1:04:06 - Pressure of Domestic AI Alternatives

1:08:43 - Can AI have a dual role in the U.S.?

1:17:25 -Paying it Forward

1:20:16 - Recommendations

Paying it Forward: Kevin Xu, Kyle Chan, Helen Toner (Rising Tide Substack),

Piotr Mazurek and Felix Gabriel (LLM Inference Economics from First Principles).

Recommendations: Paul: Neil deGrasse Tyson - Origins: Fourteen Billion Years of Cosmic Evolution (book), Sara Imari Walker’s Life As No One Knows It (book)

Ryan: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (video game)

Kaiser: The Studio (TV series), Platonic (TV series)