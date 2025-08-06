The World AI Conference in Shanghai: Two tech veterans share their impressions

This week on Sinica, Paul Triolo of DGA Albright Stonebridge and tech investor Ryan Cunningham join to talk about their observations and insights from the World AI Conference (WAIC), held in July in Shanghai, and what it tells them about China's ambitions in the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence. Don't miss this one!
04:21 - Ryan on his Edgerunner fund
06:23 - Impressions of the World AI Conference in Shanghai
13:52 - Approaches to AI development in the US and China
24:04 - China’s role in global AI safety
33:42 - AI market: US vs China
38:20 - AI diffusion in China
44:56 - AI safety frameworks
52:06 - Domestic development of Chinese AI
1:04:06 - Pressure of Domestic AI Alternatives
1:08:43 - Can AI have a dual role in the U.S.?
1:17:25 -Paying it Forward
1:20:16 - Recommendations
Paying it Forward: Kevin Xu, Kyle Chan, Helen Toner (Rising Tide Substack),
Piotr Mazurek and Felix Gabriel (LLM Inference Economics from First Principles).
Recommendations: Paul: Neil deGrasse Tyson - Origins: Fourteen Billion Years of Cosmic Evolution (book), Sara Imari Walker’s Life As No One Knows It (book)
Ryan: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (video game)
Kaiser: The Studio (TV series), Platonic (TV series)
Share this post