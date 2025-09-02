What Does China Want? The Authors of a New Paper Challenge the DC Consensus

This week on Sinica, I chat with Dave Kang (USC), Zenobia Chan (Georgetown), and Jackie Wong (American University in Sharjah, UAE) about their new paper in International Security titled "What Does China Want?" The paper, which has generated quite a bit of controversy, takes a data-driven approach to examine the claim that China seeks global hegemony — that it wants to supplant the U.S. as a globe-spanning top power.

I'm traveling much of this week, so I'll update this podcast page when the transcript comes back and will publish the transcript, available to paying subscribers.