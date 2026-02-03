6 Chinese Listening Hacks That Will Transform Your Chinese Listening

Struggling with listening comprehension in Chinese? You’re not alone—and this episode is here to help. Jared Turner and John Pasden dive into practical, tech-powered strategies for sharpening your Chinese listening skills using AI transcription tools and other smart resources.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

How to use AI tools to turn Chinese audio into transcripts you can study.

Why listening comprehension is often one of the hardest skills—and how to make it easier.

How to “train your ear” with slowed-down, AI-generated audio.

Ways to leverage native content such as TV shows, songs, podcasts, YouTube videos, and make them more accessible for learning.

The value of transcribing your own Chinese speaking to catch patterns, mistakes, and growth areas.

John and Jared walk you through real-world workflows, tools they’ve personally used, and the best types of media for improving listening. Whether you’re trying to understand a native podcast, follow along with a Chinese drama, or make sense of a street conversation you recorded, this episode gives you a clear roadmap for turning audio into insight and comprehension.

Listening doesn’t have to be your weak spot. With today’s tools, it can become your strength.

Links from the episode: