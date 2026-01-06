The Lie We Were Told: You Must Handwrite Chinese Characters

Is handwriting Chinese characters slowing you down? In today’s digital world, does it still make sense to focus on writing by hand or should you just type? In this episode, Jared and John dive deep into this hot-button issue for Chinese learners: handwriting vs. typing.

Pulling insights from a research paper by Chinese Breeze creator Chengzhi Chu (储诚志), they explore how character instruction is evolving and why prioritizing typing can make your learning faster, more efficient, and less frustrating, especially for adult learners.

They’ll break down:

Why typing Chinese is not “cheating” , it’s how Chinese is actually used today

How handwriting can become a bottleneck to fluency and motivation

What it really means to “know” a character in the modern era

The myth of muscle memory and why stroke order perfection isn’t essential

Why it’s okay to treat handwriting as a hobby, not a core skill

You’ll also hear how character writing has changed more in the past 20 years than the previous 2000, the “three eras” of Chinese writing, and how modern teachers are shifting to a “typing-first, handwriting-second” approach in classrooms around the world.

If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by handwriting or wondered if you’re “doing it wrong” by typing, this episode will give you the clarity, and permission, you need to move forward confidently.

Links from the episode: