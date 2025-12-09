Sinica

10 Things AI Will Never Do Better Than a Chinese Learner
Dec 09, 2025

With AI advancing at lightning speed, many are wondering: Do I still need to learn Chinese? Jared and John say yes, and in this episode, they break down 10 ways your Chinese skills remain AI-proof. These are the kinds of things no app, bot, or translation tool can truly replace.

Along the way, you’ll hear stories about phone conversations that left taxi drivers in disbelief, the joy of reading your first Chinese book, and how language learning leads to deeper relationships.

Whether you’re just starting or years into your Chinese journey, this episode is your reminder that learning Chinese is still very much worth it and more human than ever.

Discussion about this episode

Ready for more?

