Belt and Road Investment Surge Shatters Expectations

For much of the past two years, we've been told to expect a slimmer, more austere Belt and Road under the new "Small Yet Beautiful" mantra. The days of Chinese mega deals across the Global South were over... or so we thought.

Turns out that Chinese firms, largely from the private sector, are continuing to invest heavily in energy, mining, and construction projects in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, according to new data from Australia’s Griffith University and the Green Finance & Development Center in Beijing.

Total BRI engagement in the first half of 2025 topped $123 billion, a new record that surpassed the total for last year.

Christoph Nedopil, lead author of the new report, joins Eric to explain what's driving the surge in Chinese investment and construction contracts.

