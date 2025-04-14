Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
South China Sea Update: Will the U.S. Really Defend the Philippines Against China?
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -45:54
-45:54

South China Sea Update: Will the U.S. Really Defend the Philippines Against China?

Eric Olander
Apr 14, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

Donald Trump strongly feels that U.S. security alliances in Europe no longer serve Washington's long-term interest. In his view, the U.S. is being "ripped off" by wealthy countries that can afford to pay for their protection but choose to rely on the United States instead. He also says much the same thing about the U.S. military presence in Japan and South Korea.

Curiously, though, the Philippines is different. U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently visited Manila and reaffirmed Washigton's "ironclad" commitment to protect the Southeast Asian country against "China's aggression."

Ray Powell, director of the Sealight initiative at Stanford University's Gordian Knott Center for National Security Innovation and host of the "Why Should We Care About the Indo-Pacific Podcast," joins Eric and CGSP Southeast Asia Editor Edwin Shri Bimo to discuss why the national security team in Washington remains appears to be more committed to the Philippines than other alliance partners.

(A full transcript of this episode is available on the CGSP website)

Show Notes:

JOIN THE DISCUSSION:
X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander | @gordianknotray

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@ChinaGlobalSouth

Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social

FOLLOW CGSP IN FRENCH AND ARABIC:
Français: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
Arabic: عربي: www.alsin-alsharqalawsat.com | @SinSharqAwsat

JOIN US ON PATREON!
Become a CGSP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CGSP Podcast mug! www.patreon.com/chinaglobalsouth

Discussion about this episode

Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
A weekly discussion on Chinese engagement in the developing world from the news team of The China-Global South Project (CGSP). Join hosts Eric Olander in Vietnam and Cobus van Staden in South Africa for insightful interviews with scholars, analysts, and journalists from around the world. You'll also get regular updates from CGSP's editors in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Olander
Recent Episodes
China and the New World Trade War
  Eric Olander
Lessons From Southeast Asia on How to Manage Great Power Rivalries
  Eric Olander
Chinese AI, Automotive Tech Poised to Sweep Across Global South
  Eric Olander
Debate: Is China a Helpful or Horrible Trade Partner for Global South Countries?
  Eric Olander
China's Role in the Panama Canal Controversy
  Eric Olander
China and the Global South in the Trump 2.0 Era
  Eric Olander
Why Views About China Are So Different in the Global North and South
  Eric Olander