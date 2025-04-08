China and the New World Trade War

U.S. President Donald Trump insisted on Monday that he will not back down from his massive tariff campaign that he launched last week and even promised to impose even higher duties on Chinese goods in response to Beijing's 34% tariff retaliation on U.S. imported goods.
Kyle Chan, a postdoctoral researcher at Princeton University and author of the High Capacity Substack, joins Eric & Cobus to discuss the impact of the escalating world trade war on developing countries and how China is responding by shifting more manufacturing to the Global South.
Show Notes:
High Capacity: Beijing braces for impact: What Trump 2.0 might mean for US-China relations by Kyle Chan
High Capacity: China is trying to reshape global supply chains by Kyle Chan
High Capacity: Chinese semiconductors and alternative paths to innovation by Kyle Chan
