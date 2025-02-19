Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
Debate: Is China a Helpful or Horrible Trade Partner for Global South Countries?
Debate: Is China a Helpful or Horrible Trade Partner for Global South Countries?

Eric Olander
Feb 19, 2025
At last week's Munich Security Conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi touted his country's 5% economic growth last year as a "benefit to the world" thanks to all of the trade it does with countries around the world.

While countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, among other regions, are undoubtedly selling more raw materials to China, critics contend that this trade pattern isn't healthy and mostly in China's favor.

This week, Eric, Cobus, and Géraud debate whether Chinese trade is helping or hurting developing countries and whether China's role as the world's manufacturer is also the primary reason poor countries remain stuck at the bottom of the industrial value chain

.

Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
A weekly discussion on Chinese engagement in the developing world from the news team of The China-Global South Project (CGSP). Join hosts Eric Olander in Vietnam and Cobus van Staden in South Africa for insightful interviews with scholars, analysts, and journalists from around the world. You'll also get regular updates from CGSP's editors in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
Eric Olander
