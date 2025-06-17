China Talking Points Points, Episode 3

Watch the video on YouTube here if you prefer — and while you’re there, subscribe and follow!

This week, Eric, Lizzi and I — Andrew couldn't make it — talk about the "trade truce" that Scott Bessent (Treasury), Howard Lutnick (Commerce), and Jamieson Greer (USTR) supposedly struck after two days of negotiating in London with Beijing's man, He Lifeng. The upshot? It basically got us back to where we were after Geneva, and showed that both sides have powerful leverage. Are we in an era of mutually assured trade destruction? We also discuss Vietnam and U.S. efforts to go after its transshipment trade, and we talk about how the EU and China still have big differences on Ukraine.