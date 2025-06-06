"Chinese Exclusion 2.0?"

Michael Berry, Director at the UCLA Center for Chinese Studies, convened an online “teach-in” on very short notice on June 5, and managed to gather an impressive group of scholars and China-focused writers to discuss different facets and implications of the announcement by Secretary of State/National Security Advisor Marco Rubio about “aggressive” revocations of visas of Chinese students in the United States.

Listen here with enhanced audio, or watch the video on YouTube here.

Featuring: Eileen Chow, Duke University; Gabriel “Jack” Chin, UC Davis; Kaiser Kuo, Sinica Podcast; Mae Ngai, Columbia University; Thomas Kellogg, Georgetown Law; Peter Hessler, The New Yorker; and Yangyang Cheng, Yale University. Moderator: Michael Berry, UCLA Center for Chinese Studies

On May 28, 2025, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that the Department of State would begin “aggressively” revoking visas of Chinese students in the United States. In this time, when so many of our students are faced with uncertainty, fear, and frustration, the UCLA Center for Chinese Studies is bringing together a panel of experts to address such questions as: How these recent policies fit into a long history of anti-Chinese racism in the United States, from the Chinese Exclusion Act to the wave of anti-Chinese violence during COVID-19? How should universities be responding to this assault on their international students? And what actions can our international students take to educate and protect themselves?