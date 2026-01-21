China's Low-Key Response to the Iran Crisis

China was among the first and most vocal opponents of the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela and the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro. Curiously, though, when U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to launch military strikes against Iran as Tehran dealt with a massive popular uprising, China was largely silent.



Both Venezuela and Iran have high-level strategic partnerships with China, yet the Chinese leadership’s responses to the crises in each country are radically different.



William (Bill) Figuerora, a leading China-Iran scholar and an assistant professor at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, joins Eric to discuss his latest CGSP column, which explains Beijing’s low-key response and why the strategy is often misunderstood by many U.S. and European stakeholders.



Chapters

00:00 Introduction

01:59 China’s Reaction

02:35 Introducing the Guest - William (Bill) Figuerora

03:13 Why the Reaction from China is Different

05:18 The Protests Compared to Nepal, Kenya, Philippines Protests

06:26 China-Iran Relations

15:12 China’s Response to Venezuela vs Iran’s Response

18:49 Debunking the Myth of a Deep, All-weather China–Iran Alliance

21:48 Why China Won’t Intervene Militarily

25:10 Strait of Hormuz

29:50 Misguided Narratives

30:41 Israel’s Importance to China

34:55 Conclusion



