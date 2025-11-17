Is China's Engineering State the New Development Model for the Global South

China’s rapid ascent from rural poverty to industrial superpower reshaped the global economy and established a new center of gravity for manufacturing. Today, Chinese factories anchor much of the world’s supply chains, producing goods at a speed and scale that few countries can match.



Behind this transformation is a system that author Dan Wang describes in his new book “Breakneck: China’s Quest to Engineer the Future” as the “engineering state,” a model defined by massive investments in infrastructure, strategic planning, and so-called “process knowledge” gleaned from the country’s rapid industrial development.



Now, more and more, the Chinese government touts this development model as an example for other countries in the Global South to emulate.



Dan joins Eric to discuss whether the so-called “engineering state” is replicable elsewhere or if it’s a uniquely Chinese phenomenon.



CHAPTERS:

00:00 Introduction

00:18 China’s Development Model

04:31 Dan Wang Joins the Conversation

07:17 China as an Engineering State

10:30 What is unique and What Can be replicated

15:55 Chinese Firms Investments Abroad

18:39 Investments vs Loans

19:20 Forced Technology Transfer

25:13 The Role of Chinese Subsidies

29:55 Learning By Doing

32:57 The Other Side of Development

38:00 Rethinking the Engineering State Model for China

42:03 Conclusion



JOIN THE DISCUSSION:

X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander



Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject

YouTube: / @chinaglobalsouth



Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social



FOLLOW CGSP IN FRENCH & SPANISH:

French: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine

Spanish: www.chinalasamericas.com | @ChinaAmericas

JOIN US ON PATREON!

Become a CGSP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CGSP Podcast mug! www.patreon.com/chinaglobalsouth