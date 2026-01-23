China's Place in the New Post-American International Order

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week will likely be remembered as one of the most significant orations of the early 21st century. Carney channeled the fear and frustration of many global leaders when he defiantly declared that the U.S.-led international order is over.



The “rupture” that Carney referenced in his address has profound consequences for China as it moves to reshape a part of this new international order to better align with its interests.



Zongyuan Zoe Liu, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a senior research scholar at Columbia University, joins Eric & Cobus to discuss why this is such a pivotal time for China as it moves to become a peer power of the United States, at least economically, without triggering the so-called “Thuycides Trap” that dictates this kind of rivalry often leads to war.



Show Notes:

Foreign Affairs: China’s Long Economic War — How Beijing Builds Leverage for Indefinite Competition by Zongyuan Zoe Liu



Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:30 The collapse of the rules-based international order

01:52 Mark Carney’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos

07:25 Introducing the Guest - Zongyuan Zoe Liu

08:13 Zoe’s Reaction to Carney’s Speech

12:47 China’s Reaction to the Speech

13:55 Where China Fits in the New Global Order

18:55 How China’s Rise Changed the Global System

22:52 China and Emerging Markets

29:31 Consumption Power in China and the Global South’s Trust Gap

38:57 “Thuycides Trap”, Credibility and the Debt Trap

47:26 China as a Global Power and a Developing Country

55:56 End of the Interview

56:42 China’s Credibility Gap Issues

01:00:57 Independent Media’s Pushback - China & the U.S. Cases

01:02:29 China’s State Centric Nature

01:04:17 U.S. Softpower Declining

01:08:34 Conclusion



