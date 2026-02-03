Why the Belt and Road Is Back in a Big Way

There’s been a lot of discussion in recent years about the financial health of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Critics contend the BRI became overstretched, bankrupting borrowers and straining creditors suffering from a weakening Chinese economy.



Even the Chinese government sought to reframe the BRI with its “small yet beautiful” tagline to reflect a new era of purported austerity.



And while all of that was certainly true when it comes to state-backed Chinese entities that used to be at the forefront of the BRI, new data from Griffith University in Australia and the Green Finance and Development Center at Fudan University reveal that Chinese private enterprises are now leading the way.



Christoph Nedopil, director of the Griffith Asia Institute, joins Eric to review the 2025 BRI data and explain what drove a record year of BRI engagement worldwide.



Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:55 The Data

01:39 Introducing the Guest - Christoph NEDOPIL WANG

02:10 China’s Belt and Road investment surge in 2025

04:42 Any Connections with the U.S.?

06:32 Energy Sector

11:15 Debt Sustainability Analysis

13:22 Africa’s Return as a Top Destination for Chinese Investment

14:46 U.S. Tariffs

17:34 The Growing Role of Chinese Private Companies Overseas

20:52 Upcoming Trends

23:27 End of the Interview

24:23 Conclusion



Show Notes:

- Green Finance and Development Center: China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Investment Report 2025 (https://greenfdc.org/china-belt-and-r...)

- Financial Times: Beijing pours cash into Belt and Road financing in global resources grab by Edward White (https://www.ft.com/content/ab8ef57c-6...)

- The Economist: China’s Belt and Road Initiative is booming again (https://www.economist.com/china/2025/...)



