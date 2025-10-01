China's Play for Global Governance Leadership

In the weeks since Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the new Global Governance Initiative (GGI) during a speech at the SCO summit in Tianjin, Beijing’s propaganda apparatus has been working overtime to build support for the new plan, particularly in Africa, Latin America, and other developing regions.

The GGI is the latest in a series of Chinese global initiatives that also focus on development, human rights, and security, which it’s using to stake a larger claim for international leadership at a time when the U.S.-led system is collapsing.

Brian Wong, an assistant professor at Hong Kong University and a leading scholar on Chinese global governance, joins Eric to discuss what Beijing is hoping to accomplish with the GGI and its other governance initiatives.

