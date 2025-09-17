Sinica

The China-Global South Podcast
Why Chinese Companies Are Pouring Money Into Brazil
Eric Olander
Sep 17, 2025
China’s economic ties with Brazil are booming, and 2024 saw a stunning 113% jump in Chinese investment, totaling $4.2 billion across 39 projects, the highest number ever, according to a new report by the Brazil-China Business Council.

From renewable energy and oil to mining and automotive manufacturing, Chinese companies are pouring capital into Brazil’s economy. This investment boom, though, comes at a sensitive time as China is moving aggressively to reduce its reliance on the U.S., particularly in the food sector.

Tulio Cariello, the Council's director of content and research, joins Eric to explain what's driving the surge of Chinese FDI in Brazil and whether this upswing is expected to continue.

