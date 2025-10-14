Sinica

Trump, China and the New Power Politics in Asia

Eric Olander
Oct 14, 2025
Chinese exports are booming—but ties with the U.S. are collapsing. Across Asia, from Beijing to Manila, Washington’s shifting strategy under Trump is reshaping alliances and testing security guarantees that have underpinned the region for decades.

Eric speaks with James Crabtree, a distinguished visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations and the Asia Society, about how Asia’s leaders are adapting to a world in flux:

  • China’s mix of confidence and anxiety amid its own economic slowdown

  • How Trump’s erratic policy is breaking apart the anti-China coalition

  • Growing doubts in Tokyo, Seoul, and Manila about U.S. security guarantees

  • Taiwan’s precarious position and fears of being left alone

  • Vietnam’s balancing act between U.S. tariffs and China’s dominance

  • Why India is quietly building backup plans with Europe

