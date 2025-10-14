Trump, China and the New Power Politics in Asia

Chinese exports are booming—but ties with the U.S. are collapsing. Across Asia, from Beijing to Manila, Washington’s shifting strategy under Trump is reshaping alliances and testing security guarantees that have underpinned the region for decades.

Eric speaks with James Crabtree, a distinguished visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations and the Asia Society, about how Asia’s leaders are adapting to a world in flux:

China’s mix of confidence and anxiety amid its own economic slowdown

How Trump’s erratic policy is breaking apart the anti-China coalition

Growing doubts in Tokyo, Seoul, and Manila about U.S. security guarantees

Taiwan’s precarious position and fears of being left alone

Vietnam’s balancing act between U.S. tariffs and China’s dominance

Why India is quietly building backup plans with Europe

JOIN THE DISCUSSION:

X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@ChinaGlobalSouth

Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social

FOLLOW CGSP IN FRENCH: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine

JOIN US ON PATREON!

Become a CGSP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CGSP Podcast mug! www.patreon.com/chinaglobalsouth