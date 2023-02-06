CSIS analyst Gerard DiPippo deflates the balloon hype and brings the discussion back to earth

This week, we've got a short show focused on the Chinese balloon that became the obsessive focus of American attention from Thursday through Sunday, February 5, when an F-22 shot it out of the sky off of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Gerard DiPippo, a senior fellow with the Economics Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, CSIS, joins to discuss the incident and its potential fallout.

2:27 –Establishing the facts about the Balloon

4:32 – Precedents for U.S. reactions to aerial surveillance

7:36 – Was the balloon’s flight path intentional?

9:34 – Why did the Pentagon go public?

13:26 – The thinking behind Blinken’s postponement

15:47 – Reactions in U.S. media

17:19 – Beijing’s perspective on the U.S. reaction

20:23 – How Gerard Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Balloon

Recommendations:

Gerard: The Beautiful Country and the Middle Kingdom: America and China, 1776 to the Present, by John Pomfret

Kaiser: Improbable Diplomats: How Ping-Pong Players, Musicians, and Scientists Remade US-China Relations by Pete Millwood

