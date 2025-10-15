Does It Matter Where You Learn Chinese? Yes And Here’s Why

Ever wonder how the place you study Chinese can shape your accent, comprehension, and even identity as a learner?

In this episode, Jared and John dive into the importance of where you learn Mandarin in China and how different regions can affect your speaking and listening skills. From Beijing’s “pirate R’s” to the relaxed tones of Taipei and the “happy medium” of Shanghai, they explore the linguistic quirks of China’s top Mandarin learning destinations.

You’ll hear:

The differences between Chinese accents in Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei

Why Shanghai might be the perfect balance for learners

How non-standard Mandarin can actually improve your listening skills

What it’s like to learn Chinese in tier 2 or tier 3 cities (or tier 88) and why it might supercharge your progress

Stories from past podcast guests, including John D’Andrea ‘s experience being laughed at for his Lanzhou accent

How regional accents and fangyan (local dialects) impact Mandarin learning

A mildly controversial debate on cilantro in beef noodles

If you’ve ever thought about studying in China or are curious about regional language variation, this episode is a must-listen.

Links from the episode: