You Can Speak Chinese, but Can You Understand the Reply? (And Other Listener Questions)

Jared and John are back with a full episode dedicated to answering listener questions covering everything from language learning strategies to cultural quirks.

They explore the challenges of using sarcasm in Mandarin, how to prepare for a trip to China if you're not yet fluent, and whether watching Chinese TV shows actually helps improve listening skills.

And yes, they also get into one of the most common learner frustrations: you ask a question in Chinese, but when the reply comes… you’re totally lost. It happens to everyone, so what can you do about it?

They also share thoughts on overcoming the intermediate plateau, what makes leveled content like graded readers so effective, and how to build study habits that actually stick. Along the way, they reflect on their own learning experiences, like John’s ongoing Italian project and Jared’s use of Chinese in everyday work and life.

Packed with relatable stories and practical insights, this episode offers encouragement and clarity for anyone learning Chinese—whether you're just getting started or pushing through the advanced stages.

Listener Questions Answered From:

Elena Leeds (elenaleeds8505)

Owen Kempton (owenkempton9691)

Gregor Schafroth

Kathryn Bozzay

Ming (Chinese immersion teacher)

Notable Quotes:

“Sarcasm just doesn’t work the same way in Chinese. It’s not that it doesn’t exist, it’s just different.” —John

“If you’re learning Chinese and you’re not enjoying it, it’s going to be hard to keep going.” —John

“Leveling content is deceptively hard. It’s why our readers take so long to write, and why they work so well.” —Jared

Links from the episode: