168 From Bubble Tea to Boxing Rings: How Freddy Buechel Found His Voice in Chinese

What happens when you move abroad at age 10 and suddenly find yourself in daily Chinese class? For Freddy Buechel, it was the start of an adventure that took him from Singapore to Taiwan, back to the U.S., and eventually to Shanghai for a full-on study abroad immersion.

In this episode, Freddy shares his winding journey of learning Chinese across multiple countries, his turning point moment ordering bubble tea as a kid, and why fluency is a “moving target.” He talks about the humbling reality of using Chinese in the wild, how boxing with a former world champion in Shanghai boosted his Chinese, and why he eventually chose to focus on Chinese over Russian.

Freddy is now a student at the University of Colorado Boulder, known online for his hilarious and motivational Instagram videos shouting in Chinese from mountaintops, canyons, and even Times Square. He reflects on how making language fun has kept him motivated and how every learner can find their own way to enjoy the process.

Links from the episode: