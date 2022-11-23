Financial Times reporter Yuan Yang on China-Europe relations

This week on Sinica, Kaiser & Jeremy welcome Yuan Yang, a reporter for the Financial Times who was until recently covering technology in Beijing. Now based in London, her beat is China-Europe relations, and on this episode she discusses German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's recent trip to China, and how Europe and European countries are navigating the fraught U.S.-China relationship.

6:09 – Providing a balanced account of China’s tech ecosystem

9:38 – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's recent trip to Beijing

16:00 – The strategic autonomy of European foreign policy

18:41 – European countries’ fractured response to US tech restrictions on China

21:58 – EU policies towards Xinjiang

24:31 – The impact of tech restrictions on European supply chains

27:39 – The efficacy of sanctions

30:12 – How China’s position on Russia damaged its reputation in Europe

33:48 – European reaction to Biden-Xi meeting

35:57 – How a change in the American presidency could disrupt the Transatlantic alliance system

40:55 – The formulation of Sunak’s China policy

43:50 – Yuan’s new forthcoming book Private Revolutions

A complete transcript of this podcast is available at TheChinaProject.com

Jeremy: Jewish comedian Ari Shaffir

Yuan: The Emily Wells album Regards to the End; The Dispossessed by Ursula Le Guin

Kaiser: mongulai.com, an e-commerce website specializing in Mongolian artisanal crafts; the Netflix show Barbarians

