Live from Columbia: China tech triage with Samm Sacks

Samm Sacks, a Cybersecurity Policy and China Digital Economy Fellow at New America, speaks with Kaiser on Huawei’s nebulous role in the U.S.-China trade war, Beijing’s long march to technological self-reliance, and the growing U.S. Commerce Department Entity List. This episode was recorded live at the Columbia China and the World Forum 2019, on September 28, 2019, at Columbia University.

4:12: Trading Huawei for soybeans

11:24: The growing Entity List

22:16: Beijing’s retaliation

25:09: Silicon Valley’s varying views

27:21: Censorship on TikTok and Bytedance

Recommendations:

Samm: Novels by Irish millennial Sally Rooney, for her ability to invoke emotions you didn’t know you had.

Kaiser: Guitar nerd galore. Effects pedals by brand Mooer — the Radar Speaker CAB Simulator, and the overdrive pedal called the Hustle Drive — as well as the JAM BUDDY by JOYO.

This podcast was edited and produced by Kaiser Kuo and Jason MacRonald.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.