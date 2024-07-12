I'm trying something different: totally unscripted and very, very lightly edited recordings grabbed on the go where I happen to be. For the inaugural episode, I've got Wang Zichen, the author of the amazing Pekingnology newsletter on Substack, as well as the man behind the Center for China and Globalization's newsletter "The East is Read." Hear Zichen's origin story, his approach to publishing Pekingnology, the skinny on his new Got China show with Liu Yang and Jiang Jiang, as well as his take on what we can expect from the Third Plenum.
Sinica Unscripted: A Conversation with Wang Zichen
The author of the estimable Pekingnologist newsletter talks about his past and China's future
Jul 12, 2024
Sinica Podcast
