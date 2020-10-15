The American journalists still in China

Since February, a series of tit-for-tat restrictions on and expulsions of journalists in the U.S. and China have resulted in the decimation of the ranks of reporters in the P.R.C. While the bureaus of the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post remain open, they've had to make do with reduced staff and journalists reporting from outside of the Chinese mainland — in Taiwan and South Korea. Emily Feng, a reporter with National Public Radio (NPR), is one journalist who is still in Beijing. She tells us about how restrictions and expulsions have impacted morale and the ability to report on China.

16:58: Morale among foreign media reporters in China

26:29: Rising tensions and the U.S. strategy of reciprocity

33:33: Reporting from China under increasing pressure

36:08: Journalist expulsions and changing perceptions on China reporting

Recommendations:

Jeremy: A column by Alex Colville: Chinese Lives, featured on SupChina. Specifically, Jeremy recommends Mao’s ‘shameless poet’: Guo Moruo and his checkered legacy.

Emily: The Children of Time series, by Adrian Tchaikovsky.

Kaiser: The China conundrum: Deterrence as dominance, by Andrew Bacevich.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.