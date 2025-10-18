Sinica

Sinica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guy Rubin's avatar
Guy Rubin
2h

Good luck with getting your message across Kaiser. I appreciate your attempt to explicitly base your view on hard facts; getting people to see and accept these is a fundamental challenge in itself before you even get to intepreting them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Sinica Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture