Sinica
Trivium China
The Trivium China Podcast: The tariffs “have become a joke”
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -46:26
-46:26

The Trivium China Podcast: The tariffs “have become a joke”

Plus rare earth controls
Andrew Polk's avatar
Andrew Polk
Apr 15, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

In this week’s podcast, Trivium Co-founder Andrew Polk is joined again by Cory Combs, Trivium’s head of supply chain research, to unpack the latest US-China trade war twists. The two discuss:

  • Friday’s pause in the tariff escalation

  • China’s pointed efforts to signal it won’t escalate further

  • Whether the pause has staying power

  • Why a painful stalemate is still far better than some of the alternatives

The two then examine China’s latest export controls on rare earth elements.

  • Cory breaks down the key dynamics, implications for companies, and what to expect next.

Discussion about this episode

Sinica
Trivium China
Podcasts and weekly roundups from the team at Trivium China
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Andrew Polk's avatar
Andrew Polk
Writes Andrew Polk Subscribe
Recent Episodes
The Trivium China Podcast: China's "Liberation Day" reaction
  Andrew Polk
Trivium China Podcast: Beijing Courts Global CEOs
  Andrew Polk
Trivium China Podcast: Action plan on consumption
  Andrew Polk