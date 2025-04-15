The Trivium China Podcast: The tariffs “have become a joke”

In this week’s podcast, Trivium Co-founder Andrew Polk is joined again by Cory Combs, Trivium’s head of supply chain research, to unpack the latest US-China trade war twists. The two discuss:
Friday’s pause in the tariff escalation
China’s pointed efforts to signal it won’t escalate further
Whether the pause has staying power
Why a painful stalemate is still far better than some of the alternatives
The two then examine China’s latest export controls on rare earth elements.
Cory breaks down the key dynamics, implications for companies, and what to expect next.
