The Trivium China Podcast: The tariffs “have become a joke”

In this week’s podcast, Trivium Co-founder Andrew Polk is joined again by Cory Combs, Trivium’s head of supply chain research, to unpack the latest US-China trade war twists. The two discuss:

Friday’s pause in the tariff escalation

China’s pointed efforts to signal it won’t escalate further

Whether the pause has staying power

Why a painful stalemate is still far better than some of the alternatives

The two then examine China’s latest export controls on rare earth elements.