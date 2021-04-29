U.S.-China climate cooperation in a competitive age

This week on Sinica, after an eventful week of climate-change-focused meetings, including U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry’s trip to China, the U.S.-hosted Leaders Summit on Climate convened on April 22 and 23. Kaiser chats with China climate policy specialist Angel Hsu, an assistant professor in the Public Policy Department and the Energy, Environment, and Ecology Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Alex Wang, a professor of law at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law, and a leading expert on environmental law and the law and politics of China. They provide insights into how China and the U.S. can continue to make progress on reducing greenhouse gas emissions even while competing on other fronts.

4:24: John Kerry’s mission to China

17:08: Fighting for leadership on meeting climate goals

27:25: Will climate collaboration with China fall by the wayside?

43:01: The Green New Deal and China’s environmental policies

Recommendations:

Angel: Blockchain Chicken Farm by Xiaowei Wang.

Alex: The Environment China podcast, Working: Researching, Interviewing, Writing by Robert Caro, and the highly informative Twitter feed of carbon analyst Yan Qin.

Kaiser: The Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War, The Steven Spielberg movie called Ready Player One.

