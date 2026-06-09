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What Xi Jinping’s North Korea Visit Really Means (A Sinica Podcast X Global Dispatches Collab)
A recording from Kaiser Y Kuo and Mark Leon Goldberg's live video
Jun 09, 2026
Sinica Podcast
A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.
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