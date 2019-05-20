Sinica

You Can Learn Chinese
#10 The Stages of Learning Chinese
May 20, 2019

Jared gives a review of the 2019 National Chinese Language Conference in San Diego, California, and John & Jared discuss the different stages of learning Chinese. As usual, you’ll get a rant and a rave, including a rant that goes into a unique tangent. Guest interview is with John D’Andrea who began learning Chinese back in the 70’s and teaches Chinese today. You’ll discover how much the methods of learning Chinese have progressed to what we have today. A fascinating perspective that will engender gratitude for everyone learning Chinese today. If you like the show, write us a review on Apple Podcasts! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com or leave us a note on our Facebook page. Links referenced in this Episode. National Chinese Language Conference The 5 Stages To Learning Chinese The China History Podcast| Laszlo Montgomery John DeFrancis - American linguist, sinologist, author of early Chinese language textbooks Lanzhou (兰州) – Capital city of the Gansu province See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

