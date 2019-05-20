10 The Stages of Learning Chinese

Jared gives a review of the 2019 National Chinese Language Conference in San Diego, California, and John & Jared discuss the different stages of learning Chinese. As usual, you’ll get a rant and a rave, including a rant that goes into a unique tangent. Guest interview is with John D’Andrea who began learning Chinese back in the 70’s and teaches Chinese today. You’ll discover how much the methods of learning Chinese have progressed to what we have today. A fascinating perspective that will engender gratitude for everyone learning Chinese today. If you like the show, write us a review on Apple Podcasts! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com or leave us a note on our Facebook page. Links referenced in this Episode. National Chinese Language Conference The 5 Stages To Learning Chinese The China History Podcast| Laszlo Montgomery John DeFrancis - American linguist, sinologist, author of early Chinese language textbooks Lanzhou (兰州) – Capital city of the Gansu province See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
