Don’t Read Kids’ Books to Learn Chinese

Should you learn Chinese by reading children’s books? It’s a common recommendation, but is it actually a good idea?

In this episode, Jared and John unpack why kids’ books aren’t as “simple” as they seem. These books are written for native-speaking children who already have years of spoken fluency. They’re often read aloud by parents and packed with specialized vocabulary, proper nouns, literary language, and characters that learners rarely need early on. What looks beginner-friendly can quickly become frustrating and inefficient.

So why do people keep suggesting it? Usually because it worked for them—as native speakers. But second language acquisition research shows that learners benefit most from high-frequency vocabulary and carefully controlled input.

That’s where graded readers come in. Designed specifically for language learners, they limit vocabulary and characters while still telling engaging stories. The goal isn’t to learn Chinese like a child, it’s to build a strong foundation so you can eventually read whatever you want.

If you’ve ever struggled through a “simple” children’s book, this episode explains why, and what to read instead.

