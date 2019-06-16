12 Knowledge vs Proficiency

You may know a lot of Chinese, but are you proficient in it? Or maybe you’ve studied for a long time but are still unable to speak or hold a simple conversation. Jared and John discuss this as one of the most common issues among language learners and offer practical advice on how to balance the two with an emphasis on how to build Chinese language proficiency. You’ll also get a rant and a rave. Guest interview is with Elyse Ribbons, playwright, webmistress, radio host, Peking opera performer, social entrepreneur, foodie, yoga teacher, and runner up for China’s top chef. She shares her insights into learning Chinese and her path to starring roles in Chinese TV and movies. Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com or leave us a note on our Facebook page. Links referenced in this Episode. Learn Chinese Forums Google Translate - China Elyse Ribbons – Wikipedia Page “Red Star Over China” by Edgar Snow “Great Expectations” Mandarin Companion Level 2 Graded Reader See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
