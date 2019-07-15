Sinica

#14 How to Pronounce Like a Pro
Jul 15, 2019

How is your pronunciation? In this podcast, John and Jared discuss Chinese pronunciation, common pitfalls, and tips on how to sound even better when you’re speaking Chinese. Learn how to pronounce like a pro! Guest interview is with Shang Zhu Zhang, who at age 7 moved to Canada, learned French and English, and forgot how to speak Mandarin. She will share her journey of how she reconnected with her Chinese roots and finally learned Chinese as an adult. Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com or leave us a note on our Facebook page. Links referenced in this Episode. Chinese Pronunciation Wiki Yoyo Chinese – Online Chinese Language Courses The Country of the Blind – Level 1 Chinese Graded Reader Short article about Shang Zhu’s story See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

