144 From Forgetful to Fluent: Elijah’s Inspiring Persistence in Learning Chinese

Elijah Wilcott once thought he had a terrible memory for languages—but that didn’t stop him from mastering Mandarin! 🏆 In this episode, he shares his incredible journey from struggling with basic words to studying full-time in China, marrying a native speaker, and even using Chinese in his career. 🚀 Hear his best tips on language learning, overcoming obstacles, and staying motivated! 💡🔥
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
