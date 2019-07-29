15 Steven Kaufmann “The Linguist” Interview

Have you ever tried to learn grammar? In this episode, John and Jared discuss the best ways to learn grammar and things you should avoid. You’ll find out that much of the traditional methods of learning grammar are just plain out wrong. Special interview with Steven Kaufmann “The Linguist”, a famous polyglot and speaks nearly two dozen languages including Chinese. Steve shares his story of learning Chinese and his thoughts on learning language in general. Prepare for your mind to be blown! This is an interview you won’t want to miss. Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com or leave us a note on our Facebook page. Links referenced in this Episode. Chinese Grammar Wiki My Teacher is a Martian – Breakthrough Level Chinese Graded Reader Steve Kaufmann Blog LingQ language learning platform CHALK Academy – Active learning for kids See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
