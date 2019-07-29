Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#15 Steven Kaufmann “The Linguist” Interview
0:00
-59:53

#15 Steven Kaufmann “The Linguist” Interview

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Jul 29, 2019

Have you ever tried to learn grammar? In this episode, John and Jared discuss the best ways to learn grammar and things you should avoid. You’ll find out that much of the traditional methods of learning grammar are just plain out wrong. Special interview with Steven Kaufmann “The Linguist”, a famous polyglot and speaks nearly two dozen languages including Chinese. Steve shares his story of learning Chinese and his thoughts on learning language in general. Prepare for your mind to be blown! This is an interview you won’t want to miss. Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com or leave us a note on our Facebook page. Links referenced in this Episode. Chinese Grammar Wiki My Teacher is a Martian – Breakthrough Level Chinese Graded Reader Steve Kaufmann Blog LingQ language learning platform CHALK Academy – Active learning for kids See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture