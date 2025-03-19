155 Your Chinese Accent Is Terrible, But It Doesn’t Have to Be

Struggling with your Chinese pronunciation? You're not alone! In this episode of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast, hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden dive deep into the challenges of Chinese accents, tones, and pronunciation. From mastering tricky sounds like "ü" and "r" to overcoming common tone swap errors, they share insights, strategies, and personal experiences to help you sound more natural in Mandarin. Tune in and take your Chinese to the next level!
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
