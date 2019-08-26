17 Bridging the Gap to Higher Levels

There comes a point in every learners language development when there is a gap between their current level and the next level up. It’s a more pronounced gap for intermediate to advanced levels and John and Jared discuss strategies on how to make this leap and keep moving forward. Guest interview is with Rakesh Amaram who started learning Chinese when he began dating a Chinese girl from University. Fast forward years later, he learned Chinese while living in Texas, and he and his girlfriend-turned-wife are bringing up their daughter in a bilingual home. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode. The Bookshelf Problem - SinoSplice Reading Pain or Reading Gain? Reading at the Right Level My Teacher is a Martian – Breakthrough Level, 150 Character Graded Reader Nüshu (女书), the 19th-Century Chinese Script Only Women Could Write Mandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
