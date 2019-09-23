19 How to Find Your Motivation

Why are you studying Chinese? It seems that everyone has a different reason, but your reason is critical to your success in learning Chinese. Jared and John discuss the importance of having a reason to learn Chinese and cultivating existing and new motivations. If you don’t have a reason to learn, you wont get far with the language. Guest interview is with Theresa Munford from the UK. She began learning Chinese shortly after the Cultural Revolution in an idealistic time. She provides a perspective that you are unlikely to find anywhere else. As you listen, you’ll be taken back to another time and place where China was waking up to the rest of the world. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com.Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode.Episode #3 With John’s Story of Learning ChineseJared's Cinnamon Roll bakery in Shanghai - CinnaSwirlEpisode #15 Interview with Steven KaufmannRecycling and Garbage Separation PropagandaLearn and write Chinese characters “葡萄” Grape pinyin and strokes with relaxing musicChina’s Cultural Revolution“Chinese Through Poetry” by Archie BarnesMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. 

Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere.
