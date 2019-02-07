Sinica

You Can Learn Chinese
#2 Why Chinese is Taught the Way It Is
Feb 07, 2019

In this episode, John and Jared talk about why Chinese is taught the way it is, can we learn Chinese the way a child does, and how do you keep up your Chinese? You'll also get a rant and a rave. A guest interview with Josh Campbell, a public relations executive in China to talk about his experience with learning Chinese in the 90's and how it has impacted his career, including his experience with managing the Singapore Airlines crash of 2000 in Taiwan. Find us at www.MandarinCompanion.com See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

