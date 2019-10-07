20 Confessions of a Chinese Language Teacher

For this special episode, we are joined by Diane Neubauer as a special guest co-host. Diane is a Chinese teacher who first learned Chinese in college, has spent over a decade in the classroom teaching, and is now pursuing a PhD. Jared, John, and Diane discuss some of the latest trends in learning Chinese, what it’s like to be a Chinese teacher, and touch on some of the aspects between language and culture. This is one insightful show you won’t want to miss. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com.Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode.Movie Talk technique for language learningVideo Channels for Chinese Language LearnersHelloTalk App for chatting with native speakersMeme from Jared’s RaveMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
