23 Pinyin Over Characters: the Crippling Crutch

John and Jared discuss the all too common situation of pinyin over Chinese characters, something Jared sometimes refer to as the “crippling crutch”. They go into depth on why this is so common, why it is so detrimental, and what to do instead. Guest interview is with Kwadwo [QUĀY.jo] Sampani Kessi, the founder of Elementary Chinese, a popular YouTube and Instagram channel for learning Chinese. He will tell his tale of falling in love with Chinese while in …Paris! And then he takes us on his journey moving past the limitations of the traditional Chinese education system and forging ahead with new ideas on how people can learn. Thanks for listening to our podcast! Please write us a review on Apple Podcasts and we’ll give you a shout out on the podcast! We are also taking questions from our listeners. If you have a question, reach us at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow us on Facebook and catch our latest Chinese learning memes on Instagram Links referenced in this Episode.Pinyin over Characters: The Crippling CrutchThe meme that started it allKwadwo [QUĀY.jo] different sites website, Instagram, and YouTubeMandarin Companion Memes - Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. 

Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere.
